Malcolm Summer’s photographs take the viewer on a global journey. Based in Berlin, Germany, Summer explores the urban realities of cities like San Francisco, Honolulu, Barcelona, Rome, or Berlin. His images are fresh with an engaging balance of traditional perspectives and new discoveries.

Texting

Poseidon watching Museum security

Lonley rides Midnight soda Analog cameras untitled Street preformance Twins

Staying inspired MACBA tour Sunny study break Shooting out the windows

Eingang/Entrance Midnight cigarette

Morning stroll

Dowtown cityscape Chasing demons Ena road laundry Lanais Going home Late night studys Forgotten Cathedral

White untitled Passing by Wurst Spezialitäten Smoke break Frendly greetings



Malcolm Summer

on Instagram