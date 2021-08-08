Studio of Marcel Duchamp

Readymade Daily

by
Marcel Duchamp (1913)

You have to approach the thing with an indifference, as if you had no aesthetic emotion. – Marcel Duchamp

Marcel Duchamp’s invention of the readymade changed the course of twentieth century art. Investigating the question of whether it is possible to make a work that is not a work of art led him to select ordinary, industrially manufactured objects and to present them as works of art. One of the most important moments was the selection of the object. It was to happen with complete indifference, completely avoiding the influence of “taste.”

On the occasion of Duchamp’s birthday (28 July 1887), DIGITALSOULS.COM presents a selection of digital readymades, selected with complete indifference by the random file function offered by Wikimedia. A new “digital readymade” is selected with Wikimedia’s random file function for each day, starting July 28, 2021., for as long as it is amusing. We may apply some selections or modifications to the original item, but a link to the original file is a random selection, perhaps with a Wikimedia bias in terms of available files and image topics, but no taste for sure.

 

Gallery

The choice of readymades is always based on visual indifference and, at the same time, on the total absence of good or bad taste. – Marcel Duchamp

1280px_Reichs-Ritter-Archiv_I_A_0016
082321 - Reichs-Ritter-Archiv_I_A_0016
1280px_HS-BBX_(33696098422)
082221 - HS-BBX_(33696098422)
1280px-Naturalis_Biodiversity_Center_-_RMNH.MOL.185600_1_-_Mauritia_arabica_(Linnaeus,_1758)_-_Cypraeidae_-_Mollusc_shell
082121 - Naturalis_Biodiversity_Center_-_RMNH.MOL.185600
2020-01-22_Ski_Jumping_Competition_Round_Nordic_Mixed_Team_(2020_Winter_Youth_Olympics)_by_Sandro_Halank–236_1280_d1
082021 - 2020-01-22_Ski_Jumping_Competition
Manuale_ad_uso_degli_agenti_dei_boschi_e_della_marina_(1807)_(14577556788)_1280_d1
081921 - Manuale_ad_uso_degli_agenti_dei_boschi
BEAUFORT,_BORNEO._JEEP_TRAIN_OF_2-28TH_INFANTRY_BATTALION
081821 - BEAUFORT,_BORNEO._JEEP_TRAIN_OF_2-28TH
Epicurus._Line_engraving_by_F._Copparoli_after_N._Vanni._Wellcome_V0006501_1280
081721 - Epicurus._Line_engraving_by_F._Copparoli
Bolivian_Carnival_in_São_Paulo_city_(12888846465)_1280
081621 - Bolivian_Carnival_in_São_Paulo_city
1280px-У_Німеччині_розпочалася_активна_фаза_міжнародних_навчань_Combined_Resolve_X_02
081521 - У_Німеччині_розпочалася_активна_фаза
Alakent,_07570_Demre-Antalya,_Turkey_-_panoramio_(10)_1280
081421 - Alakent,_07570_Demre-Antalya
1280-(Missouri)_Popjoy,_Edward_B_-_Age_(Blank),_Year-_(BLANK)_-_Twenty-fourth_Infantry,_N-P_-_DPLA_-_009535aeb0ef4f6ea3237535d511bb86
081321 - (Missouri)_Popjoy,_Edward_detail
1280px-Cleveland_Skyline_(47936499308)
081221 - Cleveland_Skyline_(47936499308)
1280px-Туристы_на_реке_Большая_Кокшага
081121 - Туристы_на_реке_Большая_Кокшага
1280px-Restes_de_cases_del_carrer_de_Marxalenes_02
081021 - Restes_de_cases_del_carrer_de_Marxalenes
1280px-Soviet-CCCP_Symbol_Painted_on_Disused_Railway_Car_-_Gyumri_-_Armenia_(19274071686)
080921 - Soviet-CCCP_Symbol_Painted
273_of_'The_Tyne_and_its_tributaries._Described_and_illustrated'_d1_1280
080821 - The_Tyne_and_its_tributaries
1280px-Austin_Healey_3000_Mk_II
080721 - Austin_Healey_3000_Mk_II
1280px-KTW UFHB1 09
080621 - KTW UFHB1 09
Vendeur_de_noix_de_coco_d1_1280
080521 - Vendeur_de_noix_de_coco
León-_destrucción_por_bombardeos_de_la_GN_(27525731982)_1280
080421 - León-_destrucción_por_bombardeos
Sedum_caeruleum_kz05_d1_1280
07312021 - Sedum_caeruleum_kz05
WHMadisonChina_1280
07302021 - WHMadisonChina
66120_Angerstein_Wharf_(Tarmac)_to_Churchyard_Sidings_Tarmac_6Z81_(30501421672)_1280
07292021 - 66120_Angerstein_Wharf
Bärensteiner_Mimosa_d1_1280
07282021 - Bärensteiner_Mimosa
The_New_Orleans_Bee_1905_August_0150_d1_1280
080221 - The_New_Orleans_Bee_1905_August_0150
Neue_orthodoxe_Synagoge_(Košice)_Gedenktafel_d1_1280
080121 - Neue_orthodoxe_Synagoge
Օձունի_տաճար_5_d1_1280
080321 - Օձունի_տաճար_5

“Digital readymades” have been rapidly accepted as common forms of artworks in recent new media art. Well known examples are  works that present collections of Google Street View imagery and other online scavenger works. For more on digital readymades, please take a look at my new book generation/mutation : from crowdsourced to ai-sourced new media art, where I talk about the role of digital readymades in contemporary new media art.

 

