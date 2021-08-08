Readymade Daily

You have to approach the thing with an indifference, as if you had no aesthetic emotion. – Marcel Duchamp

Marcel Duchamp’s invention of the readymade changed the course of twentieth century art. Investigating the question of whether it is possible to make a work that is not a work of art led him to select ordinary, industrially manufactured objects and to present them as works of art. One of the most important moments was the selection of the object. It was to happen with complete indifference, completely avoiding the influence of “taste.”

On the occasion of Duchamp’s birthday (28 July 1887), DIGITALSOULS.COM presents a selection of digital readymades, selected with complete indifference by the random file function offered by Wikimedia. A new “digital readymade” is selected with Wikimedia’s random file function for each day, starting July 28, 2021., for as long as it is amusing. We may apply some selections or modifications to the original item, but a link to the original file is a random selection, perhaps with a Wikimedia bias in terms of available files and image topics, but no taste for sure.

Gallery

The choice of readymades is always based on visual indifference and, at the same time, on the total absence of good or bad taste. – Marcel Duchamp

082321 - Reichs-Ritter-Archiv_I_A_0016 082221 - HS-BBX_(33696098422) 082121 - Naturalis_Biodiversity_Center_-_RMNH.MOL.185600 082021 - 2020-01-22_Ski_Jumping_Competition

081921 - Manuale_ad_uso_degli_agenti_dei_boschi 081821 - BEAUFORT,_BORNEO._JEEP_TRAIN_OF_2-28TH 081721 - Epicurus._Line_engraving_by_F._Copparoli 081621 - Bolivian_Carnival_in_São_Paulo_city

081521 - У_Німеччині_розпочалася_активна_фаза 081421 - Alakent,_07570_Demre-Antalya 081321 - (Missouri)_Popjoy,_Edward_detail 081221 - Cleveland_Skyline_(47936499308)

081121 - Туристы_на_реке_Большая_Кокшага 081021 - Restes_de_cases_del_carrer_de_Marxalenes 080921 - Soviet-CCCP_Symbol_Painted 080821 - The_Tyne_and_its_tributaries 080721 - Austin_Healey_3000_Mk_II 080621 - KTW UFHB1 09 080521 - Vendeur_de_noix_de_coco 080421 - León-_destrucción_por_bombardeos 07312021 - Sedum_caeruleum_kz05 07302021 - WHMadisonChina 07292021 - 66120_Angerstein_Wharf 07282021 - Bärensteiner_Mimosa 080221 - The_New_Orleans_Bee_1905_August_0150 080121 - Neue_orthodoxe_Synagoge 080321 - Օձունի_տաճար_5

“Digital readymades” have been rapidly accepted as common forms of artworks in recent new media art. Well known examples are works that present collections of Google Street View imagery and other online scavenger works. For more on digital readymades, please take a look at my new book generation/mutation : from crowdsourced to ai-sourced new media art, where I talk about the role of digital readymades in contemporary new media art.