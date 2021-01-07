Kaka’ako Murals & Tags

Honolulu’s Kaka’ako neightborhood is known for its colorful murals. To celebrate the start of the new year, I went ‘holoholo’ walkabout through the neighborhood and took a few pictures of my favorites along the way.

Back at the house, I took a look at Google’s Street View for a few of the locations I had visited and discovered more fantastic murals there.

The gallery below includes both my own pictures and scans from GSV. Can you tell which images are Street View and which ones are mine?

For more information on Kaka’ako’s murals and the POW! WOW! Street Art Festival, pls check out these links:

Honolulu Magazine: 2020 Marks 10 Years of Pow! Wow!, the Now-Global Street-Art Festival That Originated in Hawai‘i

Hello Jetlag: A Guide to Kakaako // Mural Hunting in Honolulu’s Coolest Neighborhood

Hawaii Magazine: 10 Amazing Must-See Street Art Murals from Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019

With Aloha,

PS: Here are a couple of Google Street View links to get you started on your own virtual exploration of Honolulu’s Kaka’ako murals. Enjoy and come see the real thing soon! H

https://goo.gl/maps/quBa3DqatvcoZr3i7

https://goo.gl/maps/SAwMVqcfAfzUYdyb9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 