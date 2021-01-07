Kaka’ako Murals & Tags

For more information on Kaka’ako’s murals and the POW! WOW! Street Art Festival, pls check out these links:
Honolulu Magazine: 2020 Marks 10 Years of Pow! Wow!, the Now-Global Street-Art Festival That Originated in Hawai‘i
Hello Jetlag: A Guide to Kakaako // Mural Hunting in Honolulu’s Coolest Neighborhood
Hawaii Magazine: 10 Amazing Must-See Street Art Murals from Pow! Wow! Hawaii 2019
With Aloha,
PS: Here are a couple of Google Street View links to get you started on your own virtual exploration of Honolulu’s Kaka’ako murals. Enjoy and come see the real thing soon! H
https://goo.gl/maps/quBa3DqatvcoZr3i7
https://goo.gl/maps/SAwMVqcfAfzUYdyb9
