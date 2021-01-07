Kaka’ako Murals & Tags

Honolulu’s Kaka’ako neightborhood is known for its colorful murals. To celebrate the start of the new year, I went ‘holoholo’ walkabout through the neighborhood and took a few pictures of my favorites along the way.

Back at the house, I took a look at Google’s Street View for a few of the locations I had visited and discovered more fantastic murals there.

The gallery below includes both my own pictures and scans from GSV. Can you tell which images are Street View and which ones are mine?