Free Books About Pandemic & Contagion from Duke University Press

4.7 ( 3 )

From Duke University Press comes free books on pandemics and contagion. They write:

“Amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, it’s a challenging time, and our thoughts are with those affected by this disease. In support and solidarity, we are providing free access to the following books and journal articles to help build knowledge and understanding of how we navigate the spread of communicable diseases.”

Listed books are free to read online until June 1, 2020, and journal articles are free until October 1.

Titles include: Contagious: Cultures, Carriers, and the Outbreak Narrative; Virulent Zones: Animal Disease and Global Health at China’s Pandemic Epicenter; Red State, Blue State, Flu State: Media Self-Selection and Partisan Gaps in Swine Flu Vaccinations; and more. Enter the collection here.

