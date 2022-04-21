Yikes! The ads are back!

We started to show ads on Digital Souls again, at least for a few months. The move is more of an experiment than a final decision. We want to know:

Do the ads generate enough revenue to justify the way they hack up posts and sidebars?

Are the ads a positive addition to the site, offering additional content that is matched to our visitors’ interests?

Over the years, Digital Souls has gone through an on-and-off, love-hate kind of relationship to ads on the site. But the most important voice is yours! Please let us know your thoughts.

