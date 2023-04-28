Meet Steam Punk Bad Bunny – a fictional character created with Adobe Firefly

I recently was invited to participate in the beta testing of Adobe Firefly, a generative imaging tool, and I have been experimenting with it for the past few weeks.

One of my favorite Firefly creations so far is a fictional character I call Steam Punk Bad Bunny. The prompts generated a series of “bunny” characters, ranging from very friendly looking to demonic or possessed looking bunnies, and I was immediately drawn to the steam punk aesthetic that emerged from the algorithmic suggestions.

The creative process with generative tools is both exciting and challenging. On one hand, there is a sense of liberation that comes from relinquishing control and allowing the algorithms to generate unexpected ideas and imagery. On the other hand, it requires a certain level of skill and intuition to curate and refine the output in order to achieve a coherent and aesthetically pleasing result.

Using technology like Adobe Firefly beta has opened up a whole new creative space that did not exist just months ago. The ability to generate images with a simple text prompt is not only exciting, but also challenging. It’s a new way of thinking about art creation and how we can use technology to push the boundaries of traditional art forms.

I’m pleased to share a gallery of some of my favorite Steam Punk Bad Bunny images with you today. To see more, be sure to follow the digitalsouls1 Instagram feed.

Steam Punk Bad Bunny 5 - created with Adobe Firefly by H-Ray Heine Steam Punk Bad Bunny 4 - created with Adobe Firefly by H-Ray Heine

Steam Punk Bad Bunny 1 - created with Adobe Firefly by H-Ray Heine Steam Punk Bad Bunny 2 - created with Adobe Firefly by H-Ray Heine Steam Punk Bad Bunny 3 - created with Adobe Firefly by H-Ray Heine

As always, I welcome your feedback and comments on the images shown here, and I encourage you to share this post with anyone you think might be interested in the intersection of art and technology.

